Rimsha, Ania leading in Ladies Golf

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Lahore) and Aania Farooq (Airman Golf Club Karachi) emerged leaders in the first FEGA All-Pakistan Ladies Amateur Golf that started at Bahria Pines Golf Club on Friday.

Both carded gross five over 77 to lead pack of lady golfers. The two were followed by Miss Zaibunisa (Royal Palm Lhr) with the score of 80In net category Miss Zaibunisa (Royal Plam) with the score net 71 was five stroke clear of Arooba Ali with the score 76 (RGC). Miss Parkha Ijaz with the score of net 77 (Defence Raya Lahore) was at third position.