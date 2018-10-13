O’Brien quits int’l cricket

DUBLIN: Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O’Brien announced on Friday that he is retiring from international and first-class cricket after a 16-year career.The 36-year-old, who made his international debut against Denmark in 2002, played 216 times for Ireland and appeared in his nation’s first-ever Test, against Pakistan, in May this year. O’Brien opted for the number 72 shirt to mark his match-winning score in Ireland’s famous win against Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup.

His county career included spells with Kent, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth said O’Brien had been symbolic of the rise of Irish cricket. “He has the distinction of being central to one of those truly iconic Irish sporting moments — the World Cup win over Pakistan in 2007,” he said.