PPFL: Narrow victories for SSGC, PAF

LAHORE: The 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) saw a thrilling encounter when SSGC edged past SNGPL by solitary goal at the Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan on Friday.

The second match of the day was won by PAF who narrowly beat KPT 1-0. Both the teams fought well in the first half and made some good moves but missed chances kept the game goalless. In the 2nd half SSGC had better planning, decider was scored by Habibur Rehman of SSGC.

In the second match PAF benefitted from early moves in the 30th minute when Mujahid netted the ball on a good cross. KPT were on the go for an equaliser in the first half but poor finishing denied the goal. More attacks in the second half also ended in disappointment, PAF also missed some golden opportunities to double the lead. PAF finally won 1-0.