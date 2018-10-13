Yokohama to host World Relays

PARIS: The 2019 athletics World Relays will be held in the Japanese city of Yokohama after the hosts for the last three editions, the Bahamas, were no longer able to offer financial backing, the IAAF said Friday. “After the Bahamas government confirmed that it would no longer be able to offer the financial guarantee that underpinned the event in Nassau, several member federations contacted the IAAF directly to express their interest in hosting the 2019 World Relays,” the IAAF said in a statement.