October 13, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 13, 2018

Chase lifts West Indies with unbeaten 98

HYDERABAD: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday. The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery. Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6. But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers. Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie. Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

West Indies1st innings:

K. Brathwaite lbw b K. Yadav 14

K. Powell c Jadeja b Ashwin 22

S. Hope lbw b U. Yadav 36

S. Hetmyer lbw b K. Yadav 12

S. Ambris c Jadeja b K. Yadav 18

R. Chase not out 98

S. Dowrich lbw b U. Yadav 30

J. Holder c Pant b U. Yadav 52

D. Bishoo not out 2

Extras: (b6, lb5) 11

Total: (7 wickets, 95 overs) 295

To bat: S. Gabriel, J. Warrican

Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Powell), 2-52 (Brathwaite), 3-86 (Hope), 4-92 (Hetmyer), 5-113 (Ambris), 6-182 (Dowrich), 7-286 (Holder)

Bowling: U. Yadav 22-2-83-3, Thakur 1.4-0-9-0, Ashwin 24.2-7-49-1, K. Yadav 26-2-74-3, Jadeja 20-0-69-0

India: V. Kohli (captain), L. Rahul, P. Shaw, C. Pujara, A. Rahane, R. Pant, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, K. Yadav, U. Yadav, S. Thakur

Toss: West Indies Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).

