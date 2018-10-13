Munir stays in hunt as Thai pros dominate CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top hope Shabbir Iqbal almost blew it up on Friday as a Thai trio took control of the proceedings at the end of the second round of UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club.

But just when things were beginning to look bleak for the host country, former Pakistan No.1 Muhammad Munir raised his game to place himself just one shot off the pace with a steady card of three-under 69 for an aggregate of 138 (-6).

There was disappointment for Shabbir, the reigning Pakistan champion, as he carded 73 to slip on the leader-board after a blistering round of 68 on Thursday. Shabbir was let down by his putter, missing at least half a dozen birdie attempts, and was also unlucky on the par-4 ninth when his drive landed in a tree and disappeared. Leading national amateur Ahmed Baig also suffered from a lapse of concentration as scored 74 after a first-round card of 68.

The day truly belonged to the Thai brigade spearheaded by Jakraphan Premsirigorn, who overcame a wrist injury to score a four-under-par 68 and grab the lead in the US$300,000 championship. Jakraphan, 26, played flawlessly over his opening nine holes highlighted by four birdies before cruising to a seven-under-par 137 total.

His season has turned around at the UMA CNS Open. Before this tournament, he missed the cut six times in his last six starts on the Asian Tour.

“It feels great to be in this position, especially so after coming back from my wrist injury. I was out for four months after getting my Tour card. I missed all my cuts this year because I wasn’t ready, but now I’m 80, or even 100 per cent,” he said. Joining him at the pinnacle of a Thai-dominated leaderboard are compatriots with compatriots Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Namchok Tantipokhakul. The cut line was set at four-over-par. 74 players will progress to the weekend rounds.

Meanwhile, Suradit’s hunt for his maiden Asian Tour title is on track. After a starting his day with a string of pars, his round kick-started after sinking three-consecutive birdies from holes seven to nine. Suradit made two more birdies and a lone bogey before signing for a 68.

Namchok’s driving woes continued in the second round as he has only hit half seven out of 14 fairways. He wasn’t able to rely on his putts today but was still able to card a 70 to finish tied-first at the halfway stage of the US$300,000 event.

Pawin Ingkhapradit of Thailand and Munir are in tied-fourth after carding 70 and 69 respectively. Another Thai, Tirawat Kawesiribandit, is in lone sixth after ending his day with a 69.

Eight players, including Singaporeans Mitchell Slorach and Koh Deng Shan, as well as Bangladeshi Siddikur Rahman are in tied-eight.

Danny Masrin of Indonesia carded a flawless 66, the lowest score of the morning session. He was able to sustain his forward momentum throughout the entire day after a challenging par save at the start of his round on 10th.

Masrin has found success on the Asian Development Tour this year. He posted two top-10s in his last six starts on Asian Tour’s secondary circuit.

Scores after round 2 of the UMA CNS Open Golf Championship being played at the par 72, 7032 Yards Karachi GC course (am - denotes amateur):

137 - Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 69-68, Jakraphan Premsirigorn (THA) 69-68, Namchok Tantipokhakul (THA) 67-70.

138 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 68-70, M Munir (PAK) 69-69.

140 - Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA) 71-69.

141 - Mitchell Slorach (SIN) 72-69, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 71-70, KOH Deng Shan (SIN) 70-71, Ahmad Baig (am, PAK) 67-74, M Shabbir (PAK) 68-73, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 72-69, Suttijet Kooratanapisan (THA) 71-70, James Ryan Lam (PHI) 68-73.

142 - Honey Baisoya (IND) 68-74, Matloob AHMED (PAK) 72-70, M. Safdar Khan (PAK) 73-69, Peradol Panyathanasedh (THA) 76-66, Aman Raj (IND) 75-67, Dilshad Ali (PAK) 70-72.

143 - Piya Swangarunporn (THA) 71-72, Pasavee Lertvilai (THA) 73-70, Danny Masrin (INA) 77-66, LIU Yanwei (CHN) 74-69, M Naeem (PAK) 71-72, Gregory Foo (SIN) 73-70, Nirun Sae-ueng (THA) 70-73, Manuel Trappel (AUT) 72-71.