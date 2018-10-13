Jetliner lands after world’s longest flight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: An Airbus jetliner arrived in Newark on Friday after a nearly 18-hour trip from Singapore, completing the world’s longest commercial flight. It marked the revival of a route that had been eliminated in 2013. Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 arrived at 5:29 am (0929 GMT), the Newark Liberty International Airport website said. That made for a flight of 17 hours and 52 minutes. The flight had been scheduled to take 18 hours and 25 minutes. Flying from New York to Singapore would be a longer journey.
