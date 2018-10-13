Can most Americans be identified by a relative’s DNA? Maybe soon

WASHINGTON: The remarkable technique used to identify the suspected “Golden State Killer” four decades after his crimes — genetic genealogy — could be used to identify half of all Americans from relatives’ DNA samples, a new study says. And only a few years from now, the process could be used to track nearly all Americans of European descent by making DNA matches with distant relatives, the authors of the study predict. The research, published Thursday in the US journal Science, could have wide-ranging privacy implications — if someone uses a consumer website to trace his ancestry, should that information be used to identify his kin, possibly in a criminal case? “We are on our way to get to the point that virtually anyone will have a third cousin in those databases,” said Yaniv Erlich, the chief science officer at the MyHeritage website, and senior author of the study.