India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

MUMBAI: India’s growing #MeToo storm halted production of a Bollywood blockbuster Friday, with the film’s lead calling for harassment claims against its director and his co-star to be “stringently” investigated. Star Akshay Kumar said he had requested that the making of “Housefull 4” be stopped following allegations against director Sajid Khan and one of the film’s actors, Nana Patekar. Accusations that Patekar behaved inappropriately on a film set 10 years ago sparked India’s #MeToo movement, which has since engulfed Bollywood figures, a government minister and several comedians and top journalists. Patekar denies the allegations.