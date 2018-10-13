‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump dismissed Friday the widespread talk about her husband President Donald Trump’s alleged affairs with a porn star and others, saying she has “more important things to think about.”

In an interview with ABC News, excerpts of which were broadcast early Friday, the US first lady did not deny her husband’s alleged history of philandering. But Melania Trump insisted she does not dwell on it.

Asked if she, like other presidents’ wives who have had to deal with unfaithful husbands, had felt strains on her marriage, she responded confidently that “it is not a concern and focus of mine.” “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she added.

“I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage. “It’s not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true.” Asked if she loved her husband, Melania Trump continued: “Yes, we are fine. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff.”