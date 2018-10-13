Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

World

AFP
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Six Palestinians killed in clashes on Israel border

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Six Palestinians were killed in new clashes along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

It said the six men, ranging from 17 to 29 in age, had been killed as thousands of protesters approached the heavily-guarded Israeli border.

Four were killed along the frontier east of Al-Bureij in the centre of the coastal territory, while another died east of Gaza City and one near Rafah in southern Gaza, a ministry spokesman told AFP.

The Israeli army said approximately 14,000 “rioters and demonstrators” had gathered at various sites along the border. A statement said troops “spotted a number of assailants who climbed the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip”.

It said they planted an “explosive device” which blew up and “set the security fence on fire”. The assailants subsequently approached an Israeli border post and were shot, the statement said. “The assailants were killed,” it said, without giving a number. At least 204 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since protests began on March 30. The majority were killed during border demonstrations, though others have died in airstrikes and tank shelling. One Israeli soldier has been killed. The protesters are demanding to be allowed to return to lands now inside Israel, from which their families fled or were displaced during the 1948 war surrounding the creation of the Jewish state. They are also calling for Israel to end its crippling blockade of the strip. Israel accuses the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas of leading the protests and using them as a cover for attacks. There had been hopes the protests would ease after a UN-brokered agreement to ease the strip’s energy crisis took effect this week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed