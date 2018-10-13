Complete shutdown in IHK over martyrdom of Dr Mannan Wani

ISLAMABAD: In Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), complete shutdown was observed on Friday to mourn the martyrdom of PhD scholar Dr Mannan Wani and his associate, Aashiq Hussain Zargar by Indian troops. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred Mannan Wani and Aashiq Zargar during a cordon-and-search operation in Shatgund area of Kupwara district on Thursday.

Call for the shutdown had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to pay homage to Dr Wani and his associate. All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while transport stood off the road. Many government offices also witnessed thin attendance in view of the strike. The occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Lolab and Kupwara towns.