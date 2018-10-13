FDE headless yet again

Islamabad: After the relinquishing of the charge by Hasnat Qureshi as the director general, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has become headless once again.

This hasn't happened for the first time. The relevant authorities have adopted a policy of adhocism towards the top FDE office for around two decades.

The teachers insist that adhocism was causing indiscipline and administrative problems at the FDE and 423 educational institutions working under it.

"The routine work has virtually come to halt at the FDE with files dumped since the abolition of the CADD and the transfer of education subject of Islamabad to the education ministry.