Sat October 13, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

PML-N, PPP join hands in Punjab by-election

LAHORE: After Sindh, PML-N and PPP have formally decided to support each other in the by-elections scheduled to take place on October 14 (tomorrow).

The announcement was made at a joint press conference held at PPP Punjab Secretariat, Model Town on Friday where the PML-N central leader and candidate from NA-131, Khawaja Saad Rafique addressed media with Peoples Party Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor. The PPP candidates contesting from NA-124 and NA-131 were also present on the occasion. Khawaja Saad Rafique said that both the parties had decided to move ahead together adding this moment was historic for democratic forces in Pakistan.

Paying rich tribute to former PM Benazir Bhutto, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the vacuum created due to her death couldn’t be filled. He said the tragic assassination of Benazir Bhutto caused colossal loss to the country politics and weakened the foundations of democracy.

He also lauded Bilawal Bhutto, the PPP Chairman, and stated he was moving ahead with a positive approach. The PML-N leader paid rich tribute to late PPP leader Jehangir Badr and admired his services for his party, democracy.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that both PPP and PML-N had learnt from past experiences and would also have to move together to combat anti-democratic forces. He said he would never forget the response from the PPP voters who had announced supporting him in NA-131, where Imran Khan couldn’t muster up the courage to face recounting of votes.

Chaudhry Manzoor, the PPP leader asked the government to avoid any move against 18th Amendment that would mean an assault on federation. Under the seat adjustment formula, PPP would support PML-N candidates in NA-124, NA-131 and other seats of Punjab other than the one in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad where both parties were contesting.

murad: Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas has said along with formal education, parents should develop habit of book reading among children. It will result in enhancing their critical thinking skill. The minister said this while addressing a ceremony organised by a private school system titled “Parents as Reading Partners”.

