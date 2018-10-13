Imran to make country self-sufficient, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said only Prime Minister Imran Khan will make Pakistan a self-sufficient country.

He said this while talking to different delegates who called on him on Friday. He listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions for their solution. The chief minister said the cruel game played with the national economy during the past 10 years was unforgivable. He said the past rulers put the country into the quagmire of heavy loans.

Usman Buzdar said good time would come soon, and the PTI government would change the destiny of people. The country will get rid of the crises, he said. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to promote literary and cultural activities in the province. He directed authorities concerned to encourage the local artists. He directed the information and culture secretary to present a plan soon for promotion of cultural and literary activities in the province. While reviewing the steps about promotion of literary activities here on Friday, the chief minister said promotion of cultural and literary activities was important in today’s tense environment and the Information and Culture Department should present a suitable strategy in this regard.

PDMA: Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is being modernised to deal with any eventuality. In his message issued here on Friday, the chief minister said a strategy should be evolved to remain aware of the calamities so that damage could be avoided.

Barrister Sultan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday.

Both leaders condemned the brutal Indian atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir. They expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. security for by-polls: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting and reviewed the security arrangements made for the upcoming by-elections.

The CM was informed that 4,759 polling stations had been established for eight National Assembly and 11 provincial assembly seats. As many as 807 sensitive polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras. He said every effort would be made for holding transparent and impartial elections. Display of arms will be totally banned, he added. He directed the officers concerned that no demonstration of jubilant firing or fireworks should occur.