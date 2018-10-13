Sat October 13, 2018
Karachi

October 13, 2018

School Health Mela: A bid to create awareness to curb violence against children

A School Health Mela for 40 public schools in Hyderabad was organised by the Aga Khan University and the NGO ‘Right to Play’, in collaboration with the directorate of Education Office, Hyderabad, at Mehmood Ground of the city on Friday, said a statement.

The purpose of this fair was to create health awareness and disseminate the research findings of “What Works for Preventing Violence against Children” to teachers, parents and children, according to a statement issued here.

Furthermore, in order to celebrate October 10 as World Mental Health Day, the event also created awareness about youth mental health as well as about breast cancer issues and strategies towards healthy life.

More than 7,000 people participated in the event. The key activities included free health screening for blood pressure, blood sugar for parents and obesity among children, dental check-ups and eye examinations. All these services were provided through professional AKU doctors, nurses, dentists and Right to Play educators and coaches.

Moreover, there were 12 (recreational) play-based activities such as painting, drawing and colouring. Different games such as “avoid bulling”, “feed the clown” and “healthy habits” were also part of the event. The community of Hyderabad public schools actively participated and benefited for the first time from this free event.

Mr. Iqbal Jatoi and Mr. Atta Mohammad Somoro from Right to Play; Dr Rozina Karmaliani, Primary Investigator; and her team, including Tazeen Sayed Ali, Saleema Gulzar, Hussain Maqbool and Yasmeen Somani; and students from the AKU School of Nursing and Midwifery were present at the event.

