Sat October 13, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Bank security guard commits suicide

A security guard of a private company allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself inside a branch of a private bank in Memon Goth on Friday.

According to SHO Gulzar, 28-year-old Muhammad Jorial, an employee of a private security company who had been deputed at a bank, came to work as per routine on Friday. Shortly after, he went to the washroom and allegedly shot himself in the head. He died on the spot.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial. The SHO said that the deceased originally hailed from Khairpur and had been residing in the city’s Razzaqabad area.

He added that the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained but it seemed like Jorial had committed suicide due to domestic issues.

Further investigation is under way. In a separate incident, a security guard was arrested from Gulshan-e-Maymar after he shot and killed his fellow guard reportedly by mistake while cleaning his gun.

According to SHO Jamshed Khan, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sunil Kumar and the suspect as Munawar. The two were friends and were deputed together as private security guards.

In his statement to the police, Munawar claimed that he was cleaning his gun and fired it by mistake. The bullet hit Kumar and he died. The body of the deceased guard was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

In a third such incident, the security guard of a private security company was injured in accidental shooting. Police said that 20-year-old Shahab Khan was injured by firing from his own gun by mistake at Khayaban-e-Rahat. He was treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

