PPP leader Imran Haider Abidi calls on ex-PMs Gilani, Ashraf

Syed Imran Haider Abidi, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and member of the party’s Sindh Council, called on PPP senior vice president and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and senior party leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Karachi yesterday, said a statement.

Rana Shahid and Punjab Council member Asif Rasool Awan also attended the important meeting, in which the PPP leaders exchanged views on the ongoing economic crisis facing the country and the situation arising out of the federal government’s decision to approach the IMF for a loan programme. The senior PPP leadership also decided the party’s future course of action in this regard.