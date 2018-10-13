Sat October 13, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

KE told to explain load-shedding in violation of court orders

The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to K-Electric, its chief executive officer, and others on a contempt application for allegedly violating the court’s orders by continuing the practice of discriminatory, excessive and unplanned load-shedding in the city.

Petitioners Karamat Ali and others submitted that on May 29, 2017 the SHC had directed KE to ensure the implementation of a National Electric Power and Regulatory Authority decision which set directives for the utility regarding uninterrupted power supply and distribution in Karachi.

They added that the court had also ordered that Nepra would be at liberty to take appropriate action in accordance with the law against KE in case of non-compliance with the SHC’s decision.

Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for the petitioners, said the alleged contemnor – KE – was responsible for ensuring compliance with the court’s directives as per the Nepra decision which bound the KE to ensure that there was no reduction or underutilisation of the generation capacity of electricity.

He added that KE was directed to ensure that electricity is distributed through well-maintained channels, feeders and cables in accordance with the maintenance plan specified in the utility’s investment plan.

He submitted that KE was still continuing with their illegal and malafide practice of excessive and unplanned load-shedding and the same was evident from the fact that Nepra has recently passed an order on September 25 against KE by imposing Rs5 million as fine due to prolonged duration of unannounced, excessive and discriminatory load-shedding.

He said Nepra had given details as to how the reduction in generation capacity had led to excessive and discriminatory load-shedding besides how technical faults in the system due to lack of maintenance had led to load-shedding.

The counsel said illegal acts of KE in respect of the reduction in the generation capacity, the poor maintenance plan and discriminatory practices are violative of the directions given in Nepra’s decision and the people of Karachi suffered a lot in the hottest weather of the year due to KE’s non-compliance.

He submitted that despite giving an undertaking to the court, KE and its management wilfully and deliberately violated the court’s directives and failed to comply. Naming the KE CEO, its generation, transmission and distribution officers, Nepra chairman and others as the alleged contemnors, the petitioner requested the court to take action against them for violating court orders. A division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi issued notices to the KE, its CEO, chief distribution officer and others and called for their comments on October 31.

