Health a fundamental right

LAHORE: All the political parties must recognise health as a fundamental right of all people. It was demanded at a provincial advocacy forum held at a local hotel on Friday. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including the parliamentarians from the ruling and opposition parties. The speakers said the health service delivery had improved in the recent months due to the commitment of the provincial and district health departments. They demanded that all public health facilities be made accessible to senior citizens