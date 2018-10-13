PM fully trusts Asad, says Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had full trust in the capabilities of Finance Minister Asad Umar. In a statement, Durrani contradicted as ''fabricated and concocted'' a statement aired by a private television channel attributed to the prime minister regarding the finance minister. He said neither any meeting of the party leaders was held nor the prime minister expressed any such words concerning the performance of the finance minister. He said the finance minister was a senior party leader as well as a close aide of the prime minister having a full cognizance of the economic issues of the country.