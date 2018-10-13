Govt’s policies pushing country into tight corner: Baig

KARACHI: The PTI government has compromised economic sovereignty by implementing conditions much before entering the new IMF loan program. This was stated by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President, PML-N Business Forum.

Baig said the PTI had claimed putting economy on the right path but after assuming the charge it had forgotten its own claims.

The government in its first 50 days has failed to provide any relief to the masses. He said the government should explain why it deliberately delayed announcing going for the IMF bailout package. It should also explain why the friends of Pakistan refused to assist the country in this difficult economic situation, he said.

Ishtiaq Baig said providing relief to masses is a mere claim by Imran Khan and his team. He said the rupee depreciated by 7.5 percent against the dollar in a day but the PTI team failed to control it. He said reports suggest a further depreciation in the rupee value but neither the finance minister nor the State Bank of Pakistan have denied these reports. He said further increase in the policy rate is expected in the forthcoming monetary policy. The SBP has already increased the policy rate to 8.5 percent and any further hike would result in closure of industries.-PR

He said the PTI government in contrast to its claims of providing relief has increased the gas tariff and devalued the currency, which would result in inflation. He urged the PTI government to take stakeholders onboard before taking key decisions.