AJK PTI leader Barrister Sultan meets Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday.

Both leaders condemned the brutal Indian atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir. They expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. The chief minister said the people of occupied Kashmir could not be deprived of their right to self-determination for a long time. He said that issues relating to the kashmiris in Punjab would be resolved and added that immediate steps would be taken for the repair of the roads connecting Azad Kashmir and Punjab.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood also apprised the chief minister of some issues and Usman Buzdar assured him that the same would be resolved soon. Barrister Sultan Mehmood met the CM just a couple of days before the October 14 by-elections, and a PTI MLA from Azad Kashmir, Ghulam Mohiud Din, is also contesting from NA-124. Diwan Ghulam Mohiud Din is a close associate of Barrister Sultan.