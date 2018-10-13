New times in Xinjiang

Xinjiang (China): Xinjiang, known as the western region in ancient times, was established as the safeguard city in the western region of Han Dynasty at the Luntai county in 60 BC. Since then, the central government began to perform effective jurisdiction over Xinjiang.

The land of Xinjiang is very vast and fertile in which people from different ethnicities live together. By collaboration and cooperation, Xinjiang has formed a development pattern of integrated diversity, that helped them defend border stability and national unity, while working together to promote development and social progress in Xinjiang.

At present, Xinjiang is in the best development phase and has made substantial achievements in all aspects of economy and society. All of it has been possible since the people have unified, keeping aside their differences and focusing on common goals for the greater good of the province. This approach of unity and determination led to remarkable achievements in Xinjiang that helped change the face of the province.

In recent years, the overall situation of Xinjiang remained stable, with economy on a rise and prevailing peace becoming the order of the day. Thanks to the “De-extremization” measures carried out by the vocational skills education training center with the support of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, the public security situation in the province has been fundamentally improved, and there have been no violent and terrorist incidents in the past two years.

Xinjiang adheres to the four-pronged approach of “true belief of squeeze, cultural hedging, rule of law constraints, scientific popularization” and organically combines them with the activities of “visiting the people, benefiting the people, and gathering the people”. All kinds of lecture groups have been set up, and multi-level speeches and discussions have been carried out to purify the social environment and promote social integrity. Effective de-radicalization measures not only laid a good foundation for the stability and development of Xinjiang, but also provided a useful reference to the international community as a peaceful and progressive province.

At the same time, Xinjiang stands on the principle of safeguarding human rights by respecting ethnic differences and customs. These teachings are being inculcated in the people from a very young age and in their educational institutions. Through the combination of politics, economy, law, society and culture, the method of comprehensive governance along with policy regulation, education and traditional etiquette learning, the students are enabled to learn both law and civics. Through this combination of education training and skill learning, students can improve their ideological and cultural standards and learn to work for the construction and progress of Xinjiang.

In addition, Xinjiang has adopted a series of measures, such as “pairing up “ and “village working groups”, to help people in need and promote unity and fraternity among ethnic groups to promote common prosperity for all in the multi cultural province.

Xinjiang’s tourism industry is based on its unique natural landscape, fruits and rich multi-ethnic culture. The tourism industry started growing with the development of the province and has gradually become a pillar in Xinjiang’s economy as more people started visiting Xinjiang for its diverse culture and beautiful landscapes. It also enabled people of all ethnic groups to find the prospect in the development of tourism economy. In Xinjiang, business related to tourism have been integrated into the daily lives of the local people as they got more opportunities to showcase their products and expand their businesses.

Despite of all these positive traits, there is still a part of media that overshadows the true image of Xinjiang by broadcasting troublesome news about the province, misleading the international community, and we need to fight those negative media departments to rise above the problems and focus on the progress of the region.

In this time of rapid economic development, Xinjiang didn’t forget its root and foremost intention of strengthening the core area of the silk road economic belt. For this, Xinjiang organized and implemented key projects like the million-acre ecological economic forest project in the Yili river valley and the sand prevention and control project around the Tarim Basin. These projects show that ecological civilization is progressing in parallel with industrial civilization. Xinjiang has taken effective measures to adjust its industrial structure and promote urbanization and the coordinated development of regional economies in the northern and southern areas.

As One Belt and One Road initiative continues to grow, the focus on Xinjiang will grow with it too. With ethnic unity and social stability, economic development go farther, and people’s lives also gets better.**