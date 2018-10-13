Seraiki festival held in Lahore

LAHORE: Seraiki festival held here on Friday highlighted the Seraiki culture and demanded creation of Seraiki province. Intellectuals, lawyers, students, nationalists, singers and artistes across the country participated in the event. Banners for the separate province were displayed on the occasion. The participants who visited the venue wore Seraiki Ajrak and caps.

According to Saraiki National Party president Abdul Majeed Kanju, Seraiki people are a peaceful nation. We want Seraiki province peacefully and it is fair demand of our people, he said. Peace and attachment with the soil could be observed in our folk dance, Jhoomer, he said, adding every step of our Jhoomer gives lesson of peace. He appreciated the organisers of the event for the role they play for enlightenment of the world about the necessity of the province.

Zahoor Dhareja called for setting up Public Service Commission and Revenue Board in Multan. He also demanded 50 percent of the Punjab budget for Seraiki Wasaib.