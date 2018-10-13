Dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting extreme northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand Division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was observed at Kalam and Kakul only. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 26°C, minimum was 17.8°C and humidity level was 59 percent.