NAB granted 10-day remand of Mujahid Kamran, others

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau 10-day physical remand of Punjab University former Vice Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars of the university, accused of making more than 500 illegal appointments in Punjab University.

The NAB officials produced former VC Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars, Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masod, Dr Amin Ather and an additional registrar, Dr Kamran Abid, before the court in tight security.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to carry out investigations. The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused.

According to details, the NAB had initiated inquiry into the scam of illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court after a complaint was moved by one Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former student of Punjab University.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through Lahore High Court judgment dated October 27, 2016 leveled series allegations on the then university administration regarding mass illegal appointments.