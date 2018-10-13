IMF bailout temporary relief, says ex-senator

LAHORE: Former Senator Kamal Azfar has said Pakistan’s decision to seek funding from the International Monetary Fund again can only provide relief for the time being to an economy and consumer society that is living beyond its means.

Some economists believe that the collapse of the Pakistani rupee represented an economy hurtling towards a debt trap and have proposed cut in the provincial share to about 50 per cent in the new NFC Award.

Kamal Azfar said everyone knew that the twin deficits of balance of payments and revenue and expenditure were because of the 18th Amendment 2010 and the 7th NFC Award which expired three years back.

The irony is that the Public Sector Development Plan for 2018-19 has been cut while the country needs a higher development budget to start construction of dams, including Bhasa-Diamer and Mohmand dams.

After transfer of 2590.1 trillion in provincial share of taxes and a further drain by the twin bleeding of circular debt and public sector losses through the 7th NFC Award, the federal government is broken, Kamal Azfar said.

The former Sindh governor and provincial finance minister in the Benazir Bhutto government said that the source of the twin deficits and the constant fall of the PKR was that only 10 per cent of GDP was collected while government expenditures touched 20 per cent.

He said that when both the government and the elite had got used to living beyond their means, the laws of economics came into play and the twin deficits eroded the currency. In his opinion, the losses of public sector enterprises must be stopped. There is a backlog of Rs3.7 trillion accumulated over the last five years while the circular debt in the power sector has risen to Rs 1.5 trillion. He said the circular debt is a ‘gift ‘of the World Bank under whose advice the non-performing distribution companies, aptly called discos were formed.

He said it was shocking to hear from the learned law minister that the wizards of yesteryears had devised a plan to form a holding company to supervise the performance of public sector companies, a bureaucracy above a bureaucracy to correct the bureaucracy.

He said the solution lay in a public-private sector partnership, with the transfer of 50 per cent shares and management to prequalified private sector companies. Any attempts to use the services of the Privatisation Commission were likely to meet the same fate as happened in the Steel Mills case.

He said the circular debt must be controlled by takeover of non-performing discos, transferring 50 per cent ownership and management of public sector enterprises and increasing the share of the federal government to at least 50 per cent of the divisible pool under a long overdue NFC Award.