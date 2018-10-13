Sat October 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

NAB distributes cheques among victims of housing project

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday distributed cheques worth Rs138 million among the affectees of a housing project after recovering looted money from society administration. NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem presided over the ceremony.

While addressing the occasion, the DG said in pursuance of the directives issued by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Lahore is struggling to take fruitful actions for the recovery of looted money.

He said in May 2018, NAB Lahore had disbursed Rs240 million (approx) among 190 affected of the said society, whereas, at the same venue, we are distributing another Rs138 million among 180 more affected, today.

He said while purchasing any plot or home in any society not only all prerequisites must be checked properly but also be got verified by authorities concerned because it has come to the knowledge that many dealers show un-approved maps to public for booking plots.

The DG said public announcements were published against owners of the society frequently but most of the people preferred to maintain distance from NAB intentionally which ultimately caused them financial losses.

NAB Lahore has frozen properties belonging to the owner of the society which would soon be auctioned to recover and distribute the amount among the remaining affected.

Comments

