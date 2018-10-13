Sat October 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Federal government oblivious to Thar drought, says Murtaza

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information and Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said the federal government is meting out a stepmotherly treatment to Sindh.

In a statement on Friday, the provincial information advisor said the PTI government well before the completion of its initial 100 days in the government has caused massive price-hike of essential commodities and services to the utter disadvantage of masses. He said all the promises made by the PTI before coming to power have proven to be false commitments with the masses.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the accountability drive is being conducted like a political vendetta. He said the PTI government is oblivious to the serious drought in Thar as it is doing nothing except paying lip service to the serious crisis. The adviser on information said the PPP led Sindh government has built extensive road networks, established reverse-osmosis water filtration plants, and the longest water pipeline project in the best interest of the people of Thar.

He said the PPP’s government had also built an airport in Thar. He said the PPP has materialised the dream of its martyred leader Benazir Bhutto by undertaking projects of coal extraction from Thar to generate electricity.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh government has ensured that the natives of the area got employment in Thar coal project.The information adviser said the electricity generated from Thar coal would provide 100,000 megawatts of electricity to all of the country. He said over 70 per cent dwellers of Thar voted in favour of People’s Party in the last general elections and by doing so they neutralized the propaganda against the PPP regarding the adverse situation in Thar.He said that forces unpopular among the masses are upset since the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has become active in practical politics.

