Sat October 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

NAB handcuffs ex-VC, SC takes notice

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau 10-day physical remand of Punjab University former Vice Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars of the university, accused of making more than 500 illegal appointments in the Punjab University.

The NAB officials produced former VC Mujahid Kamran, four former registrars, Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masod, Dr Amin Ather and an additional registrar, Dr Kamran Abid, before the court handcuffed amid tight security.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to carry out investigations. The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused. The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the scam of illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court after a complaint was moved by one Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former student of Punjab University.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through Lahore High Court judgment dated October 27, 2016 leveled series allegations on the then university administration regarding mass illegal appointments. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken a suo motu notice of producing Punjab University’s former vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran before a NAB court in handcuffs.

The chief justice has summoned the NAB DG, Lahore, in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Saturday (today). The chief justice has also ordered the Operations DIG to appear before the court.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal took notice of bringing teachers of the Punjab University handcuff before the Accountability Court in Lahore and directed the Director General NAB Lahore to probe the matter.

The chairman ordered DG Lahore to immediately conduct inquiry of the incident that why the teachers were handcuffed despite clear orders of chairman NAB from time and again and directions that self-respect shall be ensured at any cost.

The chairman NAB ordered the DG NAB Lahore to take action against all those responsible for it as per law and also report to the chairman about the strict punitive action taken against the culprits. Chairman NAB further directed that responsible employees must be taken to the task within three days as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Comments

