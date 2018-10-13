Govt withdraws Electronic Crime Amendment Bill, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, the Leader of the House in the Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz, has moved the Senate Secretariat for withdrawal of an amendment bill, which was moved in the House and referred to the House committee concerned without taking approval from the incumbent cabinet as it was okayed by the PML-N cabinet.

Under the law, a piece of legislation, moved by the previous government automatically lapses. The incumbent cabinet has to accord approval to it before bringing it to parliament. The PML-N government had completed its term on May 31 this year.

Leader of the House Senator Shibli of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had moved the Electronic Crime Amendment Bill, 2018, in the Senate on September 19, which was then referred to the House Standing Committee on Information Technology for deliberations and report.

The draft of the amendment bill was presented to the cabinet of then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by his Information Technology Minister Anusha Rehman on May 29 this year that was accorded approval by the cabinet.

After the amendment bill was presented in the Senate by Shibli Faraz and then the laid down procedure was followed, it landed in the House standing committee for deliberations and report thereon.

In his application, Shibli Faraz has maintained that since the bill was approved by the cabinet of former government of PML-N, whereas its approval from the incumbent was mandatory; hence, the PTI government had nothing do with this amendment bill. Therefore, it should be withdrawn.

Shibli Faraz had emphasised the need for framing rules for cyber crime law, as presently, there were difficulties in its implementation during the Senate session in August. Commenting on the piece of legislation enacted in 2016, he had said the cyber law was highly technical and complicated, which underscored the need for early framing of the rules as presently the law was half-baked and common people could land in trouble.

He had proposed that there had to be a time-frame and a procedure and training of judges and lawyers in the related field. The Senate was informed that from January 01, 2016, to December 2017, a total of 388 cases and FIRs were registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and 350 persons were arrested, 65 were convicted and 45 acquittd and a fine amounting to Rs12.72 million was also imposed by the courts.