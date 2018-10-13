Meagre pension

PIA’s retired employees are struggling for the last 15 years to get pension increment. The salaries of serving employees have increased twice during the last 15 years. But, no increase was made in pension. PIA has repeatedly committed that it would enhance the commuted amount of PIA retirees after they have completed 10 years of their retirement.

But, no such implementation has been made so far. The prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan should personally intervene and ensure a sufficient increase in the amount of PIA pension.

Mohammad Khan Sial

Karachi