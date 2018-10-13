Filing returns

This refers to the news report ‘PM Imran Khan says ‘special package’ for overseas Pakistanis soon’ (Oct 12). It is good that PM Imran Khan will introduce hassle-free ways for overseas Pakistanis to remit money to Pakistan through official channels, provide them friendly and easy custom and immigration procedures at Pakistanis airports, and protect their interests.

However, there is another group of people who desperately needs government help. – old pensioners. Although they receive a meagre amount of pension which is significantly lesser than the taxable limit, they would be forced to become filers – filing nil taxable returns annually – just because they want to purchase property valuing more than Rs5 million. This condition becomes even more onerous when, for example, they sell their only house, which has sufficiently appreciated in value, only to buy cheaper residence (which is well above Rs5 million), just to raise some cash to finance their rising medical and other expenses. It is hoped that the government will look into the problems faced by this segment of society.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi