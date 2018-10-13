Watch your water

There has been a debate on whether we should drink mineral (bottled) water or boiled water. I have made the following observations based on my experience as Secretary Public Health, Punjab. Water can be contaminated in several ways. It can contain microorganisms like bacteria and parasites that get in it from human or animal fecal matter. It can also contain chemicals from industrial waste, nitrates used in fertilisers or various minerals such as lead or mercury or even arsenic.

Boiling water is the oldest and most widely practised household water treatment method used for water purification. The main purpose of boiling water is to kill the germs that are present, butother contaminants are affected. And since boiling reduces the volume of water, it increases the concentration of those contaminants. A satisfactory method of removing most contaminants would be RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UV (Ultra Violet) purifiers which are available in domestic models.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore