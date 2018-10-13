No vacancies

If estimates are to be believed, around 4.7 million Pakistanis are currently unemployed. This includes a large number of engineers who have been searching for jobs for many years now. It is disappointing that even the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), which was established to safeguard the interests of engineers, hasn’t taken any steps to provide employment opportunities to fresh graduates.

The authorities concerned should find a way to engage Pakistani engineers in various CPEC projects or in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, which will undertake the construction of five million houses in the next five years. The PEC chairman must send a list of unemployed engineers to the prime minister and urge him to consider our talented engineers and alleviate their suffering.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt