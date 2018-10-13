Camps and campaigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
During election campaigns, political parties set up camps to motivate people to vote for them. This setting up of camps is done right in the middle of the road, making it difficult for citizens to drive through these roads.
Participating in election campaigns is the right of every political party. However, it will be in the interest of people if the relevant authorities assign a specific place where political parties can run these campaigns.
Muhammad Noman
Karachi
