After the polls

Imran Khan used to say that his government would provide relief to people and address all the problems of the people in a timely manner. However, it seems that PTI stalwarts are clueless about how to deal with the situation. It has been almost two months, but not even a modicum of relief has been given to people who were anxiously waiting for change. Factors including the fall in the rupee, rising inflation, expensive rates of electricity and a sudden hike in gas tariffs have contributed to people’s miseries of people. It is relevant to mention here that this is not the first time that a new government has blamed the previous government for squandering the resources of the country and emptying the national kitty. The current economic insolvency isn’t just an outcome of the present regime’s policies. Past governments are equally to be blamed for such sorry state of affairs. However, the current government has the responsibility to redress the grievances of the people in an efficient manner. It is only possible when the people at the helms will avoid indulging in blame games and work towards mitigating the suffering of people. In order to provide quick relief to the financially weak sections of society, the pro-poor economic policies should be introduced.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali