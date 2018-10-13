Ahmed Baig elected PKF president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ahmed Baig was on Friday elected as president of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) during electoral meeting in Quetta, the PKF said in a press release.Ada Jaffery was elected as vice-president in the general council meeting which was held at Ayub Stadium on the sideline of the 26th National Karate Championship which started on Friday.
KARACHI: Ahmed Baig was on Friday elected as president of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) during electoral meeting in Quetta, the PKF said in a press release.Ada Jaffery was elected as vice-president in the general council meeting which was held at Ayub Stadium on the sideline of the 26th National Karate Championship which started on Friday.
Comments