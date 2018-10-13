Inaugural Fiqa Ladies golf tees off at IGC

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural edition of Fiqa Ladies Golf Championship commenced here at the Islamabad Golf Club on Friday.There are 47 women from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad vying for the top honours.The first event was held on Friday and the leaders at the end of 18 holes were Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club and Aania Farooq with gross scores of 77. Zaib un Nisa of Royal Palm Golf Club scored gross 80, Parkaha Ijaz scored gross 82, Arooba Ali gross 89 and Tahira Nazir gross 91.