Hasheesh to face Aarav in Nemoz ATF final

KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar and Aarav Hada from Nepal moved into the final of Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 on Friday.
Top seed Hasheesh overpowered wildcard Ashar Mir 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-0 and second seed Aarav defeated M Taha Aman 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals. Yaha Ehtisham thrashed Pravan Manandhar from Nepal 6-3, 6-0 to claim the fifth position and Ahmad Naeil Qureshi got a walkover against Ammaar Ismail Mapara to grab the seventh position.
Bial Asim beat Zain Ehtisham 6-3, 6-2 to secure the ninth position and Ayan Khan got a walkover against M Farooq Atiq to grab the 11th position.Ibrahim Qureshi downed M Kashan 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the 13th position and Taimor Khan won against Mir Saqib 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture the 15th position.
