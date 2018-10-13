Usman dashes into Top 10 with heroics against Pakistan

DUBAI: Usman Khawaja’s heroics against Pakistan helped him jump nine spots to No10 in the Test rankings for batsmen.

Khawaja scored 85 in the first innings and 141 in the second.He now has 719 points, which is, however, far below his career best of 747, achieved in 2017.There were no changes above him, with Virat Kohli’s 139 in the first Test against the West Indies keeping him firm at No1 with 936 points.

Asad Shafiq’s 80 and 41 took him up five points to No20, while Mohammad Hafeez, who scored 126 in the first innings, re-entered the list at No45. Tim Paine, the Australian captain, who scored unbeaten 61 to help draw the Dubai Test, entered the top 50 at No49 with a career-high 524 points.

Haris Sohail’s first Test century took him to the 57th spot (up 17). Two of the three Australian debutants also had good returns: Aaron Finch hit 62 and 49, and entered the list at No72 and Travis Head’s second-innings 72 took him to the 103rd position.

Prithvi Shaw entered at No 73 with his 134 on debut. Ravindra Jadeja climbed up six spots to No51 with career-best 511 points owing to his 100 not out in India’s only innings.

Mohammad Abbas’s figures of 4 for 29 and 3 for 56 helped him gain eight spots to join Jason Holder at the 13th place. Debutant Bilal Asif, who got 6/36 in Australia’s first innings, entered the chart at No 69.