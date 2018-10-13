LCCI urges urgent economic steps

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the business community to take corrective measures to face the challenging circumstances, a statement said on Friday.

The next year will be critical for the country and would set the future directions. Addressing a delegation of

Hall Road Traders Association, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that challenging economic scenario compelled the government approach IMF, as no other option

was available.

The IMF is not a friend to the borrowers; therefore, Pakistan would have to accept tough conditions, he said. The LCCI president called for maintaining a balance between income and expenditures to pull the country out of the economic mire, adding: “We have to boost our exports at all costs.”