Unisame lauds SBP’s initiative

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has lauded the initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for green banking with the aim of promoting environmental consideration in banking products and services, a statement said on Friday.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver appreciated the guidelines issued by the central bank to encourage banks develop products and services to promote energy efficiency financing for their clients, it added.