Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Business

A
APP
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Weekly inflation up 3.65pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation for the week ended on October 11 for the combined income group registered increase of 3.65 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 238.82 points against 230.40 points registered in the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 6.52 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also increased by 0.70 percent as it went up from 218.27 points in the previous week to 219.85 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35000 also increased by 0.95 percent, 0.85 percent, 5.57 percent and 5.98 percent, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of five items registered decrease, 19 items increased, while the prices of 29 items remained unchanged.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included gas charges, eggs hen (farm), chicken, garlic, potatoes, unpackaged vegetable ghee, LPG cylinder, rice irri-6, onions, rice basmati, wheat, pulse masoor, wheat flour, gur, sugar, and cooking oil.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed