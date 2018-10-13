Weekly inflation up 3.65pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation for the week ended on October 11 for the combined income group registered increase of 3.65 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 238.82 points against 230.40 points registered in the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 6.52 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also increased by 0.70 percent as it went up from 218.27 points in the previous week to 219.85 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35000 also increased by 0.95 percent, 0.85 percent, 5.57 percent and 5.98 percent, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of five items registered decrease, 19 items increased, while the prices of 29 items remained unchanged.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included gas charges, eggs hen (farm), chicken, garlic, potatoes, unpackaged vegetable ghee, LPG cylinder, rice irri-6, onions, rice basmati, wheat, pulse masoor, wheat flour, gur, sugar, and cooking oil.