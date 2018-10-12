SC questions registration of TLP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the registration of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a political party and issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit a comprehensive report pertaining to its jurisdiction of taking action against political parties.

The court also sought report from Pemra over suspension of transmission of Geo and Dawn TV during the Faizabad sit-in held last year by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, chief of Tehreek-e-Labaik.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa resumed hearing in a suo motu case of Faizabad sit-in held last year which paralysed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for over two weeks.