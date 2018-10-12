Bannu jail break escapee recaptured

KOHAT: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a prisoner who had fled during Bannu jailbreak in 2012.

The fugitive, Abdul Faheem, was arrested in an injured condition in hilly areas of Nandraka in Shakar Darra during an action.

“The police launched the operation after reports about presence of the jailbreak escapee in the area,” said an official, adding, he was wanted to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in several cases of heinous nature.

The accused had had fled during Bannu jail break in 2012. The police shifted the accused to the Kohat Development Authority Hospital in Kohat.