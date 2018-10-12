Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

Top Story

AFP
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian forces kill top militant leader Manan Wani in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces on Thursday killed a Kashmir militant leader who became a folk hero in the troubled territory after giving up geology research at an Indian university to become a militant, officials said.

Manan Wani, 26, and an associate were killed in a fierce gunfight that lasted more than 10 hours after security forces were tipped off that he was hiding in a residential area, officials told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Wani´s family has identified the body and now legal formalities are underway," one police officer said. Another police officer said Wani and his associate escaped a first siege but became trapped in a village in the northern area of Handwara, where they were killed.

Wani quit a PhD programme at Aligarh University in January to join Hizbul Mujahideen, the biggest group fighting for Kashmir´s merger with Pakistan. He rose to prominence after circulating two open letters in the Indian media explaining why he took up arms. "We are soldiers we don´t fight to die, but to win, we don´t feel dignity in death but we do feel dignity in fighting (Indian)- occupation, its military might, its oppression, its tyranny, its collaborators and most of all its ego," Manan Wani wrote in his first letter in July.

The scholar-turned-rebel died not far from his home in the densely militarised frontier area of Kupwara. The killing of another popular rebel leader Burhan Wani -- no relation -- by security forces in July 2016 sparked fierce protests in Indian Kashmir that left more than 100 dead.

Top separatist leaders opposed to India´s rule in Kashmir called for a general strike on Friday over Wani´s killing. "Deeply pained that we lost a budding intellectual and writer like him, fighting for the cause of self-determination," Mirwaiz Umar Farooq one of the three top separatist leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership said in a tweet. The JRL called for a complete shutdown "to pay homage" to Wani, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed