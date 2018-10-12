Indian forces kill top militant leader Manan Wani in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces on Thursday killed a Kashmir militant leader who became a folk hero in the troubled territory after giving up geology research at an Indian university to become a militant, officials said.

Manan Wani, 26, and an associate were killed in a fierce gunfight that lasted more than 10 hours after security forces were tipped off that he was hiding in a residential area, officials told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Wani´s family has identified the body and now legal formalities are underway," one police officer said. Another police officer said Wani and his associate escaped a first siege but became trapped in a village in the northern area of Handwara, where they were killed.

Wani quit a PhD programme at Aligarh University in January to join Hizbul Mujahideen, the biggest group fighting for Kashmir´s merger with Pakistan. He rose to prominence after circulating two open letters in the Indian media explaining why he took up arms. "We are soldiers we don´t fight to die, but to win, we don´t feel dignity in death but we do feel dignity in fighting (Indian)- occupation, its military might, its oppression, its tyranny, its collaborators and most of all its ego," Manan Wani wrote in his first letter in July.

The scholar-turned-rebel died not far from his home in the densely militarised frontier area of Kupwara. The killing of another popular rebel leader Burhan Wani -- no relation -- by security forces in July 2016 sparked fierce protests in Indian Kashmir that left more than 100 dead.

Top separatist leaders opposed to India´s rule in Kashmir called for a general strike on Friday over Wani´s killing. "Deeply pained that we lost a budding intellectual and writer like him, fighting for the cause of self-determination," Mirwaiz Umar Farooq one of the three top separatist leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership said in a tweet. The JRL called for a complete shutdown "to pay homage" to Wani, he added.