IHC rejects Abidi’s plea for dismissing terror charges against him

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court Thursday remanded former senator Faisal Raza Abidi into the police custody for two days, Geo News reported.

Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi of the ATC-I was hearing the case filed a day earlier by the Secretariat Police. The ATC granted Abidi’s physical remand in the case that according to an FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo TV, includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court rejected former senator Faisal Raza Abidi’s petition to dismiss terror charges against him. While hearing the plea, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the judiciary and chief justice were being openly threatened.