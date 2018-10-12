Fazl trying for grand opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman is firing on all cylinders to forge a grand opposition alliance to give tough time to the PTI government both inside and outside Parliament.

Fazl has already met the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and got his nod to become a part of the grand opposition alliance.

He is likely to meet the PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his consent to unite the opposition at the platform of a grand opposition alliance with minimum agenda.

Though the opposition political parties have reservations about each other, Fazl is trying to get the opposition united on those points on which the political parties had similarities.

Sources said it was expected that after the by-election on October 14 the heads of opposition parties will meet to explore the points where all the opposition parties could agree.